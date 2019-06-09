DENVER — The Dismiss Polis recall campaign has fallen short of the 631,266 signatures required to make the ballot, according to organizers.

The effort said Friday it collected around 300,000 signatures -- though that number could reach half a million as more collectors turn in their petitions. The deadline for petitions was Sept. 6.

During a news conference on the Capitol steps Friday, Karen Kataline with Dismiss Polis said the effort was not about data mining and collecting voter information, though her team will not shred the petitions it has received.

No petition signature-gathering effort in Colorado history has needed so many signatures, which represent 25% of the votes cast in the last election.

Kataline confirmed that recall organizers will not submit the gathered signatures to the Secretary of State for verification if they believe they will fall short of the required 631,266 valid signatures.

State law specifies that any voter who signs a recall petition cannot sign another recall petition for the same elected official during their term in office.

“We’re protecting those signatures and those people,” Kataline said. “Otherwise, it would render all those signatures unable to sign again.”

Future recall efforts would need to recontact signatories to gather fresh signatures, but the voter information gleaned from an unsuccessful recall could lay the groundwork for new efforts.

On Friday, Kataline said the petitions containing the information of 300,000 voters will not be sold for “all that.”

Several Republican-led recalls of state legislators have already fizzled out before signatures were submitted. Polis acknowledged this in a statement about the recall effort.

“After all that fuss, I was pleasantly surprised that they didn’t turn in a single signature on the recall," the statement reads, in part. "I hope the remaining misguided efforts against others see the same results as Tom Sullivan’s did before. Recalls should not be used for partisan gamesmanship."

