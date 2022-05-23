New DNA processor will help Denver identify people who have died within hours

For now, this technology will be saved for times when the medical examiner is unable to identify someone through fingerprints or dental records.

DENVER — Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) is hoping to bring closure to more families with the help of a new DNA processor.

The office is getting a $386,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Dept. of Homeland Security to buy an in-house rapid DNA processor.

Right now, OME has to send samples to the Denver Police Department's crime lab or another outside lab to positively identify someone who has died. The new machine would allow OME to instead conduct testing at their own location, and turn around results within hours as opposed to weeks.

The OME is currently considering three different processor options, all ranging in price and offering different functions. Some require a one-to-one sample to compare, as in if the office knows who a person might be, they can compare their sample to people in their family. Other processors can compare a sample to online DNA databases, and the results are then used to build out family trees.

Regardless of the model purchased, the technology will strictly be used in incidents where the medical examiner is unable to identify someone through normal avenues, like fingerprints or dental records.

This kind of technology might particularly be useful in a mass-casualty incident, OME said. That could be a wildfire, for example, or an event like the condo collapse in Florida last year, when investigators did not know everyone in the building at the time.

Ultimately, this machine could save taxpayer money used on burials for people who are unidentified. Currently, 17 deceased individuals remain unidentified in Denver.

There's also the benefit of potentially getting answers for more families by identifying their loved ones.

"I can't fathom not knowing what would be happening to my family member, if i was somehow estranged from one of [them], like a sibling or even an aunt or an uncle," Ian Harwick with OME said. "And to be able to know that -- to at least find out that they passed away and be able to move forward, move forward with my family, I think that would be a huge deal."

The hope is that once the machine is bought, OME can start using it by the end of the year. The office also said that the last thing they want to do is hoard the technology, so they will assist other agencies in other counties and other states with identification, should they need it.

The grant is part of the Urban Area Security Initiative that includes risk-based grants to assist state and local efforts to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism and other threats, the OME press release said.

