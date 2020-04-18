Do you know what would spice up your company's next video meeting? Goats

You can have goats, sheep, chickens, miniature ponies, horses, pigs, and even Nigerian Dwarf goats join your next Zoom meeting.

DENVER — The Urban Farm at Stapleton (TUF) is looking to make Zoom meetings less monotonous by shining the spotlight on some special guests: farm animals.

TUF, located in Denver, started in 1993 with the purpose of helping inner-city youth learn about practical work experience on a farm. The non-profit ran into difficulties completing that mission when the farm was forced to close mid-March to the public due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

The pandemic caused TUF to lose its primary income from field trips and educational programming. In order to bolster the farm’s funds for feeding and caring for more than one hundred animals, TUF is asking for donations, and will, in turn, offer virtual tours featuring appearances of furry friends during Zoom calls.

Executive Director Michelle Graham said it's important to make light of these difficult times with the Zoom calls, dubbed "Zoom to TUF."

“Zoom to TUF meetings are full of laughter, smiles, goat noises, baby sheep, neighing — all of the noises of the farm,” Graham said. “We have some really cute animals out there.”

As for the cute animals? The calls will feature some of their goats, sheep, chickens, miniature ponies, horses, pigs, and even Nigerian Dwarf goats.

Although social distancing practices and the stay-at-home order will prevent in-person visitors for the time being, TUF is striving to bring individuals the same farm experience.

“It’s just a real blast to get everyone involved and walking around with us at the farm as if they are there,” Graham said.

For a $50 donation, up to 10 people will receive a 30-minute virtual tour of the farm. Similarly, a $100 donation will bring an unlimited amount of guests a 15-minute meeting cameo with the animals. For $200, an unlimited number of guests will get a 30-minute virtual tour — the highlight to each being the variety of animals featured via webcam.

Individuals can schedule a Zoom meeting and donate here.

If individuals would like to donate and forgo the Zoom meetings, they can visit the link here.

All donations will go toward feeding and caring for the farm’s animals, while affording the farm the ability to provide free virtual field trips to schools and youth-serving organizations.