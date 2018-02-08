DENVER — The Colorado Citizens for Culture now has the money to hang a portrait of President Trump at the Colorado State Capitol.

A GoFundMe account, started by State Senate President Kevin Grantham (R-Cañon City), raised more than $9,600 for the cause as of Wednesday night.

Jay Seaton, who heads the Colorado Citizens for Culture, said earlier in the day that $1,000 was donated separately.

The Colorado Citizens for Culture has arranged for the last few presidential portraits to be made and hung. As of last week, $0 of the $10,000 they needed had been raised.

Seaton said it usually takes about four months to collect the money.

The story picked up steam when a prankster put Russian President Vladimir Putin's portrait in the space meant for President Trump. A tour guide removed it shortly after.

No word yet on when the painting will start.

RELATED | Trump's portrait isn't on display in the Colorado Capitol, but Putin's briefly was

RELATED | GoFundMe started to get portrait of Trump hanging in Colorado State Capitol

RELATED | Next Question: Why will it cost $10K to hang Trump's portrait at the Colorado Capitol?

© 2018 KUSA-TV