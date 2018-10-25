Earlier this week a memo from the Department of Health and Human Services was leaked to the New York Times. It said the department wants to adopt a clear definition of sex - one determined by the genitals a person is born with.

Miriam Suzanne is a local web developer, writer, artist and transgender woman who said this is another debate where she feels the need to prove she exists.

"What's happening is there's a specific movement that's trying to make us disappear from public life,” she said. "The memo explicitly says that we have too many civil rights and they need to be taken away."

Suzanne has become somewhat of an activist for the transgender community since starting her transition nearly four years ago. Although, she doesn’t like to label herself that.

"When people refer to me as an activist, I feel like all I'm doing is trying to tell you that I'm here,” she said. "I'm just a trans person. I have to be an activist otherwise my rights are being taken away. I shouldn't have to be an activist for this, I should just get to live my life."

She said this leaked memo is a direct threat of violence against the transgender community

"If these sorts of policies take hold, we'll face all sorts of discrimination,” she said. “Housing discrimination, work discrimination that will be entirely legal and we'll have no recourse. Worst case scenario we lose access to a lot of important medical help. That's a big problem for the community. That's one of the big fears."

Suzanne said she wants the world to know, that the 1.4 million transgender people living in the U.S. just want to be treated like everyone else.

"How long do we have to keep explaining that we're here and reliving these debates about whether we exist,” she said. “We do. There is no debate."

The new gender definition could be presented to the justice department by the end of the year.

Below is a Q & A 9NEWS did with Suzanne answering some questions she often gets about the transgender community

9NEWS: Is it OK to ask questions?

SUZANNE: So, a lot of people are scared to ask questions because they heard it's inappropriate to ask questions. Generally, it's appropriate to ask questions that are appropriate to ask anyone else. I will get random questions about my genitalia out in public and that doesn't make sense. So, if you're really close to me, you can also all sorts of questions. If you're not very close to me, it's more limited.

9: What pronouns should people use?

S: You should ask people what pronouns they use. I'm a woman I use 'she/her/hers.' I have a lot of friends that use they/them. People have different pronouns and it's OK to ask.

9: What if someone gets a pronoun wrong?

S: When people misgender me, use the wrong pronouns or the wrong name, I am not angry, I'm sad. The best response is not to apologize profusely or make it a bigger deal but just fix it. Correct yourself and move on. If you hear other people get the pronoun wrong just say something that gets it right and that's what can help bring me back out and comfortable again. Just fix it and move on. I don't want to dwell on it.

9: Should your friends update past social media posts with you?

S: That is very personal. So different people have different answers to that question. In my case, I appreciate it when people that they can update what they can. There's some situations where it's easy to make that change and some where it's harder. If somebody asks you to do that, please respect it. They're worried about their safety.

9: What terminology should people use?

S: If you do a Google search for 'transgender 101,' you will find lots of terminology on the web. There's plenty of information out there. I'm a woman and I'm trans, so you would call me a trans woman. Similar for trans man. Those are the terms."

9: How can someone support the trans community?

S: One [way] is reaching out to trans people, intersex people, nonbinary people who are scared and just letting them know that you're there and you have their back. We're scared and it's nice to know we have friends.

© 2018 KUSA-TV