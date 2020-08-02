DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A few students in Douglas County may be the only kids upset that the district canceled school on Friday because of the snow.

In addition to classes, Douglas County School District also canceled after-school activities, per standard district rules. This time, that meant student wrestlers were not allowed to participate in the 2020 junior varsity state wrestling invitational at Northglenn High School.

Logan Byers, a sophomore at Ponderosa High School, did not find out about the district’s decision until just before weigh-ins began, after he and his dad had already driven from Elizabeth to Northglenn for the tournament.

“He was kind of choked up, to be honest,” said Steve Byers. “This is their only chance to shine, and this is their big tournament at the end of the year, and it was kind of pulled out from under them at the very last minute.”

A spokesperson for Douglas County School District acknowledged the district knew families paid for hotel rooms to attend the tournament but told 9NEWS the policy is in place to keep families safe. If they make a decision that the roads are bad enough to cancel classes, and the buses cannot get around safely, they don't want parents or students driving out to attend an athletic activity.

“While I understand weather conditions, and that each school district has to make their own choice, there were schools that drove through Douglas County to get there. There were schools that drove from Pueblo to get there. From Palmer Divide. They drove through our county, and they felt it was safe,” Steve Byers said. “So to automatically decide what is right for our children without our consent on something that goes on outside of the school district, I feel like our school district overstepped and took it from them.”

Any student who did not participate in the first round of the tournament could not compete Saturday, Byers said.

