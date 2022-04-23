Dougco students' information exposed in data breach

It's unclear how many Douglas County students were affected, or what data was accessed in the breach.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A data breach at a tech company left Douglas County students' personal information exposed to a third party, the district said in a note to parents Wednesday.

The district said the company, Illuminate Education, provides apps and tech support to schools across the country, including the Douglas County School District. They said "an unauthorized third party" gained access to a dataset containing student information.

The breach affected schools and districts nationwide, including several others in Colorado, the district said.

Illuminate told the district they are not aware of "any actual or attempted misuse" of the students' information.

It's unclear how many Douglas County students were affected, or what data was accessed in the breach. The district did say they do not collect social security numbers.

The district said parents will get a letter in the mail with more information about the incident and Illuminate's response, which they said will include a year of free access to identity monitoring services.

Mesa County Valley School District 51 in Grand Junction was among the other Colorado districts affected by the breach, the district said in an update April 22. That district said the databases impacted may have included student names, academic and behavior information, enrollment information, accommodation information, special education information, and demographic information.

“We are probably one of very many school districts that were using them that did get breached,” D51 Executive Director of Technology Dan Burke told 9NEWS partner KKCO last month.

