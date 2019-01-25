DENVER — Denver Public Schools apologized Thursday for telling teachers working on immigration visas that they would be reported to immigration officials if they went on strike.

The letter to teachers instructed visa holders to disclose if they were going to strike so they could be reported to immigration.

A DPS spokeswoman told 9NEWS it was “an incorrect communication.”

“Our deepest apologies for any anxiety that was caused by this error,” Anna Alejo, a district spokeswoman, wrote via email.

Members of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association are prepared to go on the picket line as early as next week. The teachers union is at an impasse with district leaders over compensation and pay structure.

RELATED: DPS teachers strike: All our coverage in one place

DPS backpedaled Thursday when asked by 9NEWS about the veiled threat to immigrants working legally for the district on visas.

“We will work to correct this misunderstanding immediately,” Alejo said. “DPS does not inform the government of the names of employees who are participating in a strike.”

Screenshot of statement from DPS

9NEWS

Denver’s teachers are waiting to see if the administration of Democratic Governor Jared Polis will intervene to block the strike, as is allowed under Colorado law.

RELATED: Teachers union: DPS strike 'highly unlikely' to begin Monday as state gets involved

The school district is asking for the state to block the strike. The teachers union has asked that the strike be allowed to proceed.

Also on Thursday, the Denver Board of Education hastily dropped plans to award a new contract to Superintendent Susana Cordova, who was promoted recently from the district’s number two post.

When 9NEWS inquired Thursday morning about an agenda item indicating the board would approve Cordova’s contract that night, a district spokesperson responded saying the item would be removed, citing “our focus on negotiations.”

More from Next with Kyle Clark: