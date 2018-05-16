Leaving baggage behind is never a good thing … unless it’s the emotional kind, at which point, that’s awesome.

There’s an art installation at Union Station right now that’s aimed at doing just that.

It’s the brainchild of artist Stuart Semple. The concept is pretty basic.

Think of a confessional. But instead of a priest, there are strangers on both sides.

You get to let loose some of those emotional issues you may have built up without any real consequences … that is, if you’re willing to take part in this art installation.

Semple chose Union Station because it’s a high drop-off area in a busy part of town.



