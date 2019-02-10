DENVER — Jason Jewett grew up watching college hockey in Maine, and when he came to the University of Denver (DU) for graduate school more than 10 years ago, he quickly became a fan of the Pioneers.

He went to every game he could fit into his schedule, and his fandom continued long past graduation.

“I have a collection of probably close to 275 DU ticket stubs at home from all the games throughout the years, including playoffs and a trip to the Frozen Four in Chicago to watch them win the championship,” he told Next with Kyle Clark.

Jason Jewett tickets

Jason Jewett

Jewett bought season tickets in 2015, and as a sports fan, he knows prices can fluctuate.

Still, a price listed in a recent email from the DU Box Office “seemed excessive,” he said in a Reddit thread.

He posted a screenshot of the email, which said:

“Dear Jason,

As a DU Hockey season ticket holder you play an important role in our team’s JOURNEY back to the Frozen Four!

Enhance your impact on this year’s team and receive premium game day hospitality when you upgrade to the Gold Club. The Gold Club is the ultimate way to make sure you and your guests have the best experience in Magness!

For an additional $61299998250923130087, you will have access to Gold Club amenities.”

That would mean he could get the upgrade for the low, low price of $61 quintillion, if it was an accurate quote. But, obviously, that was one large typo.

“The actual corrected cost they quoted me was about $1,800,” he said.

But true to form, the internet had jokes. Reddit users commented:

“Better act fast – a deal like that isn’t gonna last long!”

“Club better be made of (curse word) gold.”

“Dat gentrification.”

Jewett still plans to skip the upgrade unless they add an open bar.

Jason Jewett

Jason Jewett

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Next with Kyle Clark