Elbert County clerk delivers hard drives to Colorado attorney general

GOP Elbert Co. Clerk Dallas Schroeder was ordered to give his election server copies to Colorado officials by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Republican Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder delivered hard drives to the Colorado Attorney General's Office on Wednesday, the last day Schroeder had to surrender copies of the county's election server to state officials.

The attorney general's office told 9NEWS it would look at these hard drives to confirm Schroeder gave them the required information.

A judge gave Schroeder until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit the copies of the Dominion Voting System election server he has admitted to making. Schroeder previously said he was in possession of one copy and an unnamed person had the other.

That person's information will be suppressed and only available for the judge to view, and not the public.

Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold first issued an election order requiring Schroeder to turn over the hard drives, along with information of who had them and where they had been. Schroeder did not comply with that order, so Griswold sued Schroeder to get a judge to require her order to be enforced.

Last week, Reuters reported on eight local election security breaches across the country. Two of those happened in Colorado. The first involved Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who was indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of election tampering. The second was this incident involving Schroeder.