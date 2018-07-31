A group made of mostly Democrats wants Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, a fellow Democrat, to drastically change oil and gas regulation during his last year in office.

Elected leaders on the Northside of the metro area sent a letter to Hickenlooper and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission this week, urging them to enforce stricter rules on the industry.

"We're not trying to ban fracking," said Broomfield Councilwoman Guyleen Castriotta. "We understand (landowners) have property rights, as well, but it's not being balanced right now."

Castriotta, Longmont Mayor Brian Bagley and Lafayette Mayor Christine Berg are among the dozens of elected officials who signed the letter. They're requesting that the organization and the governor overhaul what they consider outdated laws, citing safety concerns.

