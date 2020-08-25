Elijah McClain case: Polis says he hopes there's enough evidence to convict officers

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he "really hopes" for a conviction if there is enough evidence against officers, so that McClain's family has closure.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) expressed on Monday, the one-year mark since police officers detained Elijah McClain, that he “hopes” for criminal charges in the case.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) stopped 23-year-old McClain on Aug. 24, 2019, as he walked home from a convenience store. The officers put him into a carotid hold, while paramedics administered 500 mg of ketamine to sedate him. McClain was taken off life support days later.

The officers involved in his death were cleared of wrongdoing this year, but in an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, Polis suggested he hopes a special investigation leads to arrests.

"This is a really tragic one-year anniversary, of Elijah McClain’s death. Just a couple of months ago, I assigned an independent investigator, our Attorney General Phil Weiser, to investigate any crimes that were committed, either by the police officers or the paramedics," Polis said. "I have full confidence that this independent process will lead to a prosecution if there is enough evidence to convict. And I really hope there is, the family deserves closure."

Polis appointed Weiser to investigate McClain's death in June. It's one of the multiple ongoing investigations into the case.

"I’ve talked to the parents. There’s no bringing Elijah back. We need to make sure that his legacy is seared in all of our souls and that it leads to meaningful police reforms," the governor added, referencing the state's new police accountability legislation that was signed in June.

The law bans carotid holds, requires body cameras and removes qualified immunity for officers, which helps protect law enforcement from civil lawsuits.

Last week, the Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment announced a review of paramedics' ketamine use.