The staff members at two Colorado businesses - Big Agnes and Honey Stinger - are out of office, and will be through some point in August.

The outdoor gear companies, which are based in Steamboat Springs, have planned the ultimate business meeting that requires employees to make their way up Colorado's Continental Divide Trail.

The excursion is 24 parts. The people involved can go backpacking, biking, hiking, horseback-riding and even drive an ATV. This trip's called the "Border to Backyard rally"

"The public lands belong to everybody, that's part of what we're trying to do, is help to get the word out that we have this absolute national treasure and come and experience it," Brenda Yankoviak, the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail Administrator said.

The Big Agnes Border to Backyard Rally trip path.

"I think that the whole relay kind of became important for raising awareness and I think that it also shows that they do care about their public spaces," Paige Baker, a product developer for Big Agnes told 9NEWS.

Our photojournalist, Chris Hansen, joined them outside Leadville. Check out the beautiful video above.

The group started in mid-June and are expected to cross the Wyoming border in late August. Good luck to everyone on this long endeavor! You can follow their progress here.

