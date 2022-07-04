'Evolution of the Ball' sculpture at Coors Field disappears, for now

Local artist Lonnie Hanzon, who designed the sculpture outside Coors Field 25 years ago, was concerned when plans for McGregor Square didn't include his artwork.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — When people make it down to Coors Field for opening day, they may notice a sculpture that's stood outside the stadium for a long time has disappeared.

For now.

The project was inspired by humor that welcomed thousands of Rockies fans for more than 25 years.

"They wanted a statement piece, so it started as a joke," local artist Lonnie Hanzon said. "We started in 1994 and completed it in 1995."

He created the "Evolution of the Ball" sculpture that spanned the 20th Street pedestrian bridge leading into Coors Field in lower downtown Denver.

"There's home base, second, third in terms of panels," Hanzon said. "And there are 108 terracotta panels because there are 108 stitches in a baseball."

Hanzon says he was happy to see baseball fans interact with his artwork for years, until he saw plans for a new development.

"I saw a big rendering of McGregor [Square] and the sculpture wasn't there," he said. "And I thought, 'That's an awfully big object to leave out of a drawing.'"

His fears were not unfounded. The sculpture now sits at an off-site location, but Hanzon said he was told the structure will be installed by the end of the year.

"Then we started the negotiation to save it and get it moved to a proper place," he said. "We've been promised that it will be up by December 31 of 2022."

Hanzon says he hopes his sculpture will endure for generations and make more baseball fans smile for many years to come, because it wouldn't be funny if it just disappeared.

"You get a very big audience with public art and that's a real blessing," he said. "I must admit, it was not an easy process. I think it's really wonderful that the Rockies decided to do the right thing and put it back close to where it belongs."

Hanzon said the "Evolution of the Ball" sculpture was a tribute to the Mizpah Arch that stood for years a century ago outside Union Station, just a few blocks away.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing it back again," he said.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.