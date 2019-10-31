THORNTON, Colo — Squish. Squirt. Stab. The perfect opening sounds for a horror flick.

They were also sounds overheard at the Anythink Huron Street library in Thornton on Monday evening. Luckily, nothing sinister was afoot.

“Everyone ready to dissect some cow eyeballs?” said Andrea Hildebrandt, who was there to help lead kids and adults in a basic anatomy lesson and a simple dissection.

Hildebrandt runs Science on Demand, which is a mobile lab of sorts that brings dissections to any space — including libraries. The eyeball dissection, just in time for Halloween, introduces kids to anatomy.

“It’s always important to include science,” Hildebrandt said. “I’m a former science teacher, and it’s fascinating to learn about science in a little more informal setting — it can really pique a kid’s interest.”

Anythink has all kinds of hands-on programs that are aimed at all types of learners.

“So much of our programming is very hands-on and interactive because we all learn in different ways,” said Stacie Ledden, the director of innovations and brand strategy at Anythink. “Not only learning how the eye works, but the opportunities that may be ahead — maybe they want to learn more about animals, maybe they want to learn about being a doctor.”

Anne Herbst

The kids started the night by learning about the eye and its basic parts. Then they moved onto the dissection. Jo Reynolds, a sixth grader, had no problem digging right in.

“I’m going to cut into the cornea,” Reynolds said as she made her first cut. “I think my favorite part is seeing the inside.”

Anne Herbst

Ledden said that although she had fun watching the kids, doing the actual dissection was not her thing.

“I’m happy just to watch,” Ledden said. “Some days are just more queasy than others.”

Hildebrandt not only loves teaching kids about science through Science on Demand, she also holds adult sessions too.

"There is no better tactile experience than actually holding an actual eyeball in your hand to actually really make you appreciate your own body," Hildebrandt said.