Far-right challengers gaining ground ahead of GOP primary

Several prominent Republicans in Colorado have challengers that will get top billing on the primary ballot.

COLORADO, USA — Republicans are expected to gain ground in the 2022 elections, though some prominent Colorado Republicans now have challengers from the far-right.

Congressman Ken Buck (R-Windsor) couldn't garner enough support at Friday's GOP assembly to keep a farther-right rival off the ballot.

Bob Lewis, a real estate broker from Elbert County, finished considerably ahead of Buck and will have the top line on the GOP primary ballot. Lewis criticized Buck for referring to election conspiracy theorists as "conspiracy theorists."

Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) could be in even more trouble in his primary because his challenger is far better known in state politics.

State Rep. Dave Williams (R-Colorado Springs) has the top line on the primary ballot and was a featured speaker at My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell's election deniers rally at the state Capitol this week.

The Republican primaries in Colorado will take place on June 28, 2022.

Proposition 108, which passed in 2016, allows unaffiliated voters to vote in the primary election of a major political party. Voters are mailed the primary ballots for Republicans and Democrats, then can choose to fill out and return one of them.