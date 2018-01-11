KUSA — Doris Miller’s dining room table was loaded up and surrounded by family on Wednesday.

The occasion that brought everyone together is full of mixed emotions. Doris and her children - Blake, Mark and Valerie - dug into the feast of photos, medals and honors of their father William Dwayne Miller.

They can’t help but smile as they sift through all the memories, but the lumps in their throats are persistent as they talk about them.

“I like him in the cowboy hat,” Blake said while looking at a photo of his father. “He just looks at peace right there."

Dwayne Miller passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Saturday Oct. 27. The 89-year-old died at his home in Fort Collins surrounded by his family. He lived an accomplished life.

“Dwayne was hired as the first parks and recreation director for the city of Boulder,” his widow Doris explained.

After helping establish rules and ordinances that protect Boulder’s open spaces and environment to this day, Dwayne Miller went on to teach at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

“The one thing he brought to Fort Collins was 10 years of experience in the field that he was teaching the students,” Doris recalled.

Dwayne Miller was also a veteran. He served his country as a medic in Korea and was honored with a Purple Heart and a Silver Star.

Sitting in five chairs at a table surrounded by six, his family knows his legacy will live on.

“He’s here though,” Doris said. “He’s here in all of us.”

Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Fort Collins on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

Doris and her family invite all who wish to pay their respects to attend.

