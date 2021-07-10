Flu shot emails from CDPHE are legitimate

People wrote in wondering about an email from CDPHE asking if they had received their 2021 flu shot.

DENVER — Some Coloradans have reported getting emails lately that seem like spam, but they are, in fact, emails from the state.

The emails both remind people to get their flu shots this year and ask them to update their flu vaccine status if they've already gotten their shot. The email asks you to submit that information with your name, phone number and date of birth.

The Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed to 9NEWS that the emails are legitimate. Providing the updated information will update vaccine records in the Colorado Immunization Information System. CDPHE has sent out similar reminders to people who are overdue for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For people who would prefer not to correspond over email, they can call the vaccine hotline at 1-877-268-2926 and let the representative know they are trying to reach the immunization department.

State health officials encourage everyone to get their flu vaccines, especially adults who are 65 and older -- an age group that may also be scheduling COVID booster shots now, as well.

Dr. Michelle Barron, an infectious disease specialist with UCHealth, said people can get their COVID and flu vaccines at the same time.

"At the beginning, we discouraged anybody getting vaccines within two weeks of getting their original COVID shot, but there's a lot of evidence now that says it's perfectly safe to get any vaccine you need in combination," Barron told 9NEWS. "We just warn you that, maybe put them in different arms, so you don't have a real sore arm afterwards."

The flu seemed to virtually disappear last season because of various social distancing protocols and masks. Barron expects it will make a comeback this fall.