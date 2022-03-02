How a former mayor in Colorado is connected to a fake grassroots campaign against TikTok

The Washington Post reports Facebook's parent company hired a Republican political firm to organize a campaign against TikTok.

DENVER — The Washington Post reported this week that Facebook's parent company, Meta, hired a Republican political firm to organize a campaign against another social media platform, TikTok.

According to the Post, the sham grassroots campaign included "placing op-eds and letters to the editor in major regional news outlets, promoting dubious stories about alleged TikTok trends that actually originated on Facebook, and pushing to draw political reporters and local politicians into helping take down its biggest competitor."

The report said the firm Targeted Victory was behind the national campaign to "undermine" TikTok with the goal of attracting more young users to Facebook.

The Post looked at internal emails for its reporting, one of which celebrated the placement of a letter to the editor of the Denver Post on March 12:

"On March 12, a letter to the editor that Targeted Victory officials helped orchestrate ran in the Denver Post. The letter, from a 'concerned' 'new parent,' claimed that TikTok was harmful to children’s mental health, raised concerns over its data privacy practices and said that 'many people even suspect China is deliberately collecting behavioral data on our kids.' The letter also issued support for Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s choice to join a coalition of state attorneys general investigating TikTok’s impact on American youths, putting political pressure on the company."

The letter was written from former Dillon Mayor Kevin Burns. When contacted by 9NEWS, Burns said he stands by the letter and it was not part of any paid arrangement.

"I stand by my letter, I know Meta was involved and that didn’t change a thing," he said via email. "I’m currently a stay at home dad in Aurora. As a committed Democrat, I support Attorney General Weiser and his announced efforts to investigate TikTok. I believe major tech companies deserve scrutiny, especially when children are using their services."

Burns now works for a public relations and government affairs firm called Summit Info Services. He said the letter was not affiliated with his employer, but he was contacted by a former colleague to write it.

>Read the Washington Post's full report here.