DENVER — The Kyle Wood Foundation has a tradition around Thanksgiving of delivering meals and desserts to families spending the holiday caring for their children in the hospital.

RELATED: Volunteers decorate hundreds of tiny trees at Tennessee children's hospital

RELATED: Four-year-old battling Lukemia has a reservation to share his good news

Byron Reed

“We know what it’s like to be here on the holidays … it’s hard,” said Beth Wood, Kyle Wood's mother.

In 2000, the Wood family spent the holiday in the hospital while Kyle Wood was battling Leukemia.

“My son had cancer and he was in the hospital during Thanksgiving," Beth Wood said. "And there was a little boy that didn’t have a family and we brought a pie over … just one pie and had a sweet moment and it grew into all of this."

Byron Reed

Kyle Wood lost his battle at age 6 but his family wanted to keep the tradition of giving to make sure his memory stays alive.

“The sweet part is to remember the sweet memories and it's real easy to go to a dark side when you lose a child,” she said. “It’s really hard to go on and move on and find sweet moments.”

Every year The Kyle Wood Foundation partners with Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Colorado and Brent’s Place providing full Thanksgiving turkey dinners and desserts to families with loved ones receiving care.

“I hope they look at this and share it as a family and think about nothing else …don’t think about their illness … think about and doing it together,” she said.

One of those families is Brenda Land’s, who's in Colorado from the Dominican Republic. Her 2-month-old son has been in the Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital for the past four days with a repertory infection.

Byron Reed

“It’s hard especially because my kids are still small,” she said. “They want mommy to stay with them and play with them but I’m here with the baby.”

Beth Wood hopes the meals are a way of bringing families together in their time of need.

Byron Reed

“We’re going to make him proud of us," Beth Wood said. "And we’re going to do what he would want us to be doing and that’s helping other children and providing a sweet moment … life is short.”

For more information, visit thekylewoodfoundation.org.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Next with Kyle Clark