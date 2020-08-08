Four unemployment debit cards sent to Colorado man (and not one was for him)

A man in Loveland said he got four debit cards in the mail, all with different names, from Colorado's department of labor.

DENVER — Roger James, of Loveland, has been trying to call the Colorado Dept. of Labor and Employment (CDLE) to resolve issues with his unemployment claim.

Not only has James been unable to get through for his own concern, but there’s another problem he needs to resolve with the state.

“Every Saturday, I started getting cards addressed at my address for other people. And that's been every Saturday,” James said.

He says four unemployment debit cards, called ReliaCards, have arrived at his house, and not one of them is for him.

"I don't them. I don't know how my address suddenly got connected with these other cards, and I don't know if that's why my account is on hold?" he told Next with Kyle Clark.

James said each card is addressed to a different person.

While the cards are intended to be used for unemployment funds, they are not currently loaded with money. Still, James wonders why he’s getting them at all.

According to the state, they have seen an increase in reports of people erroneously receiving ReliaCards in the mail since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Criminals may be using personal information from people who have been victims of fraud in the past, or at least, have had their information previously exposed. After they apply, the card is still sent to the victim's address.

"We are proud of the fact that we are identifying recognizing and stopping a lot of fraudulent activity before it gets in on new claims. It can be somewhere between 30 to 50 percent, depending on the day or the week," Jeff Fitzgerald with CDLE said earlier this week.

CDLE also said it is expanding its investigations unit, which is currently investigating thousands of instances of fraud.

If you happen to receive unemployment cards that are not in your name:

Call the number on the card to deactivate it. Fill out a fraud form on CDLE's website. Alert all three credit reporting agencies. File a police report.

CDLE said that fraud victims may also want to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which advised that people should check their credit reports if they suspect they are the victim of fraud and warned that criminals may attempt to contact victims asking for money.

If this happens to you, the imposters may call, text, or email to try to get you to send some or all of the money to them. They may pretend to be your state unemployment agency and say the money was sent by mistake. This a money mule scam and participating in one could cause you more difficulties.

As for James, an unemployed professional musician, he's still wondering how to address his own account.

"I would like to be spending my time trying to become employable, working on setting up an online studio, but I'm at the point of selling off my studio and selling off some valued, like a legacy piano and things like that. And so it's entirely frustrating,” he said.

He’s not the only person to say he cannot reach anyone in the state’s overwhelmed labor department. This week, the department said a new virtual assistant should help with the load of calls and questions.

CDLE reported that regular initial unemployment claims dropped down to near 7,000 for the week ending Aug. 1.

Since COVID-19 mid-March, the department has paid out nearly $4.3 billion in unemployment.