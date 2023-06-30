Yes, Frontier charges extra when you book tickets online

The extra $23 covers ticket sales online and over the phone through the airline's call center.

DENVER — Frontier Airlines has found yet another way to nickel and dime you.

They're charging people for using the internet, at home, to buy a plane ticket.

It's called the "Carrier Interface Charge."

Frontier's website says the $23 fee applies to every ticket purchased through the airline's website or over the phone through their call center.

To avoid it, you've got to drive out to the airport to buy a ticket in person.

Federal law requires airlines to advertise all mandatory fees, but it doesn't apply to Frontier's laundry list of "optional services."

The airline's notorious fees include a $35 dollar charge to book through their chat function, $5 to check in for your flight online, and $75 for a name change.

With those fees, you could unwittingly be bleeding your wallet, unless you look them up on Frontier's optional services page.

