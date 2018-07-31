You might have seen Richard Frank Jr.’s photo on Facebook by now.

He’s the “mystery” Colorado State trooper who helped some college students traveling from Massachusetts to California pay off a speeding ticket that could have kept them in jail.

The “kids” in the photo from 1980 recently realized they never paid their $5 debt to the generous trooper, after they rediscovered an old photo they took with him. They sent the picture to Colorado State Patrol, and the agency posted the photo on their Facebook to help the guys figure out who the trooper was.

People on Facebook and Twitter recognized the man.

Next ran a couple of stories about the search last week. Frank Jr. and his wife Barbara don’t have a TV, but luckily, his friends and family members called him up after they heard his name on the show.

The couple lives in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

Frank Jr. only worked for CSP for a few years before going to work in construction. He was also an RTD bus driver for a while, and retired in January.

UPDATE: speaking to members of the class of ‘78-2, we know the former Patrolman is Richard Frank Jr. We are still looking for his current whereabouts, so if anybody knows Richard, please let him know we are looking for him (in a good way!). https://t.co/6x8erDdnAK — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) July 27, 2018

To be honest, Frank Jr. said he didn’t remember the specific incident – but he said the guy who reached out to fulfill a promise from almost 40 years ago is the real star of the story.

He said he was flabbergasted when he learned people were looking for him.

CSP connected Frank Jr. with the men who want to pay him back his $5 and he’s since sent them an email.

What’s the next part of this story? We’ll have to wait and see.

