DENVER — “The Official Recall Colorado Governor Jared Polis" committee, which disclosed it paid $11,000 in funds as gifts to its members, has changed what it calls those "gifts."

The three expenses listed in a report submitted to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office are now classified as "consultant and professional services."

The committee filed the original documents on Wednesday. The change was made late Thursday afternoon, according to the SOS website.

Shane Donnelley, the organizer of the committee, received $5,000, the report said. Lisa Pascoe, the committee’s secretary, and Renee McGill, the committee’s lead in Weld County, both received $3,000.

Each gift had included the same line with the explanation: "Thank you for caring about Colorado.” That line remains in the new version.

A formal complaint about these expenditures would need to be filed before an investigation began, a spokesperson for Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.

The "Official" committee's chair, Juli-Andra Fuentes, has not returned calls from Next with Kyle Clark.

A separate recall committee, Dismiss Polis, attempted and failed to gather the necessary signatures to force a recall of Polis.

