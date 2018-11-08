WHEATRIDGE — A traffic jam of the adorable sort inched its way down a section of 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge Friday afternoon.

Five Fridges Farm paraded seven of their goats from Lewis Meadows Park to an area a mile away. The goats had been eating weeds and keeping grasses low at the park, and now it was time for them to move onto weedier pastures between Five Fridges and Prospect Valley Elementary School.

“Five years ago we hatched a plan with the parks and rec department to start goats grazing on some areas rather than mowing,” said Amanda Weaver, owner of Five Fridges Farm. “Goats are great for dealing with invasive weeds, and they also mow at a very gentle way.”

Weaver’s goats spend time at four different spots managed by Wheat Ridge parks. Every time they need to move them, Weaver asks for community volunteers to help wrangle the goats. Friday, more than 30 people showed up.

“Never in a million years did I think that this would be the thing that put the farm on the map, and I’m so happy it did,” Weaver said.

The goats will stay near the farm and school for the next month. After that, Weaver will be asking for volunteers again. To learn how to help out with the goat parade, or the farm, go to their website.

Watch the goats in action in the video above.

