DENVER — A fundraising effort is now underway to get President Donald Trump's portrait hanging at the Colorado State Capitol.

State Senate President Kevin Grantham (R-Cañon City) created a crowdfunding page Tuesday to collect the $10,000 needed to have the portrait made.

More than $1,000 was raised in the first three hours.

Following reports that not one dollar had been raised to create the portrait, a prankster brought a painting of Russian President Vladimir Putin into the Capitol and placed it next to the images of Trump's predecessors.

A tour guide removed Putin's portrait shortly after it showed up last week.

The Colorado Citizens for Culture collects the money for the paintings. They said the money is typically collected in a matter of months.

