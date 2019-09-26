DENVER — Some contributions made to a committee dedicated to recalling Colorado's governor have been gifted to members of that committee.

An expenditure report, filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday, shows a total of $11,000 was given to three people from “The Official Recall Colorado Governor Jared Polis" group.

Each gift included the same explanation: “Board gift. Thank you for caring about Colorado.”

The gifts were first reported by Colorado Politics, which also reported that campaign finance documents also did not include any purchases related to printing recall petitions.

Shane Donnelley, the committee’s organizer, received $5,000, according to the report. Lisa Pascoe, the committee’s secretary, and Renee McGill, the committee’s lead in Weld County, both received $3,000.

Juli-Andra Fuentes, chair of the committee, did not immediately respond to Next with Kyle Clark's requests for comment. Fuentes has previously defended a decision to transfer about $29,000 in recall committee funds to a new committee, also under her control.

That new committee "Colorado For Trump," run by Fuentes, is not associated with President Trump's re-election campaign. The Trump campaign said it would take "appropriate action" over the misleading use of its name. Fuentes told Next she wanted the president to call her personally to ask her to stop.

A spokesperson for Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold could not definitively say whether the gifts were legal or illegal at this point. A formal complaint would need to be filed before an investigation began.

Groups trying to recall Polis announced earlier this month that they did not receive enough signatures for the recall effort to move forward.

