AURORA, Colo. — There's still no resolution of the legal hemp versus illegal marijuana bust in Oklahoma that has an Aurora man facing the possibility of life in prison.

Andrew Ross swears a simple test will prove a semi-truck he was tasked with protecting was filled with legal, industrial hemp and it's not one of the biggest pot busts in American history.

RELATED: Aurora man among 4 people accused of trafficking massive pot shipment (but police aren't sure it's pot)

For weeks, he and three other people have been waiting on a federal lab test out of Washington D.C. to clear their names. Two of the four men charged are still sitting in jail in Oklahoma.

The federal lab test was delayed with the government shutdown. Wednesday morning, Matt Lyons, Ross’ lawyer, said they got word of the results through the Osage County District Attorney’s Office.

RELATED: Hemp or marijuana? Government shutdown delays drug test in marijuana trafficking case

Lyons said most of the load tested within the legal limit for hemp, but some did not. He believes it's now coming to Colorado for a second test. Prosecutors in Oklahoma did not return our calls about this as of Wednesday evening.

To understand a little more about what it takes to test hemp and if it can be confused with marijuana, we visited with AgriScience Labs, a cannabis testing facility in Denver.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Next with Kyle Clark