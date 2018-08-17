Tara Wilson's stomach dropped when she realized her wedding ring was missing.

That day at the end of July, Tara and Joseph Wilson took their two young kids to the park. She took her wedding ring off to slather sunscreen on her kids – something that’s not an easy task.

"It’s like putting suntan lotion on an alligator," Joseph Wilson said.

This ring was more than a sign of their marriage. To Tara Wilson it was a ring that her husband had saved up for during a hard time.

"We were also going through radiation treatment for cancer that he was going through at the time," Tara said. "It really meant even more to him that he was saving his pennies to give what he could at that time."

It was hard enough to afford a ring with all of the medical bills.

"A lot of my funds that was saving up for the ring actually went to radiation therapy and all of the medical expenses," Joseph Wilson said.

When Tara Wilson lost the ring, it was so important to her that she even hired a ring finder, who brought a metal detector to the park.

They also went onto Nextdoor to mention the lost ring.

Tara and Joseph Wilson. (Courtesy: Byron Reed)

A week had passed with no sign of the ring … until Joseph Wilson got a call that someone found it in a parking lot.

The couple had offered a reward for the people who found the ring, but they didn't take it.

"It was such an amazing kindness act...to be honest and make that call when we thought it was gone," Tara Wilson said.

She now knows not to take off her ring to put sunscreen on her kids.

"I will just put it on and deal with the dirty ring later," Tara Wilson said.

The Wilson couple is thankful for the people who found them their important ring that means so much more to them than just a ring.

"It’s more the journey to get that ring that made that the most important thing in our relationship," Joseph Wilson said.

