DENVER — John Hickenlooper will officially kick off his 2020 presidential campaign Thursday night in Denver's Civic Center Park, right by the City and County Building where Hickenlooper once worked as mayor, and the Colorado Capitol, where he served as governor for the last eight years.

Hickenlooper's likely to touch on his experience in both roles during his speech, based on the video he released when he announced his campaign at the start of the week. His campaign says they raised over $1 million in the 48 hours following that announcement.

Next with Kyle Clark confirmed days before the announcement that the head of Hickenlooper's PAC, Giddy Up, reserved Civic Center Park for a celebration. The event application listed an estimated audience of 2,000.

The rally starts at 5 p.m.

Current Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, former Mayor Wellington Webb and others will join Hickenlooper. Denver-based group Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will perform.

Hickenlooper really isn't wasting any time this week, with appearances on national television, a press conference and this rally. Then on Friday, he begins another tour of Iowa. He'll hold events in Des Moines, Charles City, Dubuque, Clinton, and Cedar Rapids.

