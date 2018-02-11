DENVER — A proclamation honoring the Denver law firm that does lobbying work for Saudi Arabia was ceremonial, but unfortunate timing, according to Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

The law firm, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck tweeted the proclamation on Thursday.

The proclamation celebrates their 50th anniversary in Colorado and points out it is the "second most profitable lobbying firm in the country."

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has a $125,000 contract with the Saudi embassy in Washington, D.C. The Saudi government is accused of murdering American-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"What happened to Mr. Khashoggi is unthinkable, and it's hard to believe that it happened, that a foreign government would do this," said Hickenlooper. "This was their 50th anniversary. We do this typically for dozens and dozens and dozens of companies every year. And we don't have -- certainly now, we will have a process where we look at this more closely. We have young staff people that put this together and send it out."

The governor said it was dangerous for government to tell businesses who they should and should not represent.

"It's unfortunate that the timing is what it is," said Hickenlooper. "This is a ceremonial thing. They first talked to us back in September, I think, September 14 is what they told me. This was just put in the hopper and it went through and nobody paid attention to it. Should we pay attention to it? Yes. Guilty as charged, but I mean, these things happen."

