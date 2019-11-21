DENVER — A taxpayer-funded attorney is defending former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper during an ethics investigation into trips he made in 2018.

The state attorney general’s office hired Mark Grueskin, a well-known Democratic elections attorney, to defend Hickenlooper. According to current Governor Jared Polis’ office, Grueskin has billed the state for $43,390 so far, charging $525 per hour.

It's not unusual for an official to get a taxpayer-funded attorney when facing a legal challenge for something that happened in office. But as first reported by the Denver Post and confirmed by Next with Kyle Clark, the money is coming from a post-9/11 economic recovery fund called the Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003.

Hickenlooper's campaign for the Democratic Senate nomination told Next he was unaware of the source of the funding.

Ethics investigators haven't ruled on whether former Hickenlooper violated Colorado's gift law by accepting free jet travel from wealthy interests. They released a report on their findings earlier this month.

Hickenlooper has held that there was no wrongdoing, and in a previous interview with Next, he told political reporter Marshall Zelinger that journalists should be defending him.

"You guys should be protecting me on stuff like this," he said. "Where there is no -- what's the confusion, that I had a private meeting? No, there are no private meetings. That I somehow saved money myself, I wasn't going to pay for that plane ticket - I saved the state money."

Colorado’s Independent Ethics Commission will rule on the complaints at a later date.

