The Honor Flight’s Northern Colorado chapter is planning its final flight next month – and it will honor the organization’s founder, who died before he could see the fruit of decades of hard work.

The chapter has been around for 10 years. During that time, more than 2,500 veterans have been able to visit Washington D.C. to see the memorials that honor them in an all-expenses paid trip.

Colonel Stan Cass, a World War II veteran and founder of Honor Flight Northern Colorado that has taken thousands of veterans to DC to visit the memorial there.

Stan Cass, the founder of Honor Flight Northern Colorado, died in April at age 84. Two months earlier, he had decided that the September 9 and 10 flight would be the chapter’s last.

"I figure if you want it done right do it yourself, and I've always been that way," Col. Cass had told 9NEWS last year. "So I've put my heart and soul into this Northern Colorado Honor Flight."

In his memory, the last trip is now being called the “Colonel Stan Cass Memorial Flight.”

An Honor Flight Northern Colorado flight with veterans on board to go to DC.

Under Cass’ leadership, the Honor Flight program extended beyond World War II veterans, and also evolved to include those who are terminally ill, Purple Heart recipients, or served in Korea or Vietnam.

The flight for veterans was entirely funded by donations from the community.

