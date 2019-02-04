DENVER — While President Donald Trump has eased up on his threats to shut down the southern U.S. border with Mexico in response to what he said is a surge of Central American migrants trying to enter the country, the possibility still looms.

Trump said Tuesday that if Mexico does not continue to take steps to bolster border security, “or if we don’t make a deal with Congress, the border’s going to be closed, 100%.”

The president also alluded to just closing portions of the border. The Associated Press reports that his chief economic adviser said he was exploring keeping truck lanes open, while White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told MSNBC that the U.S. could just close certain entry points.

This comes after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that “eventually, it may be that it’s the best decision that we close the border,” but the president has not set a specific timeline for when that would happen.

Should a full border closure happen, it could end up costing Colorado. According to 2017 data from the U.S. Census (this is the most recent year available), Mexico makes up 12 percent of the imports that come to Colorado.

It provides the Centennial state with the third most imports of any country, behind Canada (which makes up 28.1 percent) and China (which makes up 16.7 percent).

The State Office of Economic Development and International trade said industry machinery and computers, rubber-based products and electric machinery were the top goods coming to the state.

Meanwhile, 17 percent of Colorado’s exports go to Mexico. The top three products were meat, aluminum and industrial machinery/computers in 2017, according to census data.

Trump threatened to close the Mexican border last week, citing swelling numbers of migrants – thousands of whom were released in the U.S. because border officials did not have space for them.

U.S. officials, meanwhile, are busing many migrants hundreds of miles inland and dropping them off at bus stations and churches due to overburdened border facilities.

Shutting certain border stations or parts of them would not be unprecedented. Over the Thanksgiving holiday last year, Trump claimed he’d already “closed the border” after officials briefly closed the northbound lanes at San Ysidro, California, for several hours in the early morning to bolster security because of concerns about a potential influx of migrant caravan members.

Mexican officials announced Monday they’d pulled 338 Central American migrants —181 adults and 157 children— off five passenger buses in a southern state that borders Guatemala, and said they had detained 15 possible smugglers on immigration law violations. But that was not unusual for Mexico, which has for years been cracking down on migration.

In 2014 then-President Enrique Pena Nieto launched a program that was described as ensuring orderly migration but in practice resulted in making it much more difficult for Central Americans to transit.

