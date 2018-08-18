KUSA — Htoo Lay Moo grew up farming. She farmed with her family in Burma and continued that tradition at a refugee camp in Thailand.

Lay Moo moved to Colorado six years ago and has been involved with the Asian Pacific Development Center.

This summer, APDC opened a garden by their property in Aurora. It was meant for people like Lay Moo.

They noticed a lot of the elders who moved here from different countries were used to farming and an active lifestyle. When they got to Colorado, they felt depressed and isolated.

The garden is meant to help them feel at home.

Mimi Saito the Asian Pacific Development Center said this garden has changed a lot of lives.

She’s been a dear friend of Lay Moo and was translating for 9NEWS as we produced this story.

Saito said the garden has really helped reduce stress for Lay Moo and has been a healthy source of food as well.

Currently, the garden has 10 to 15 people participating from all over the world.

