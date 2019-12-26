DENVER — Next with Kyle Clark viewer John had an interesting question: how do Colorado sports teams choose their names?

Or … more specifically …

“Why is it the Denver Nuggets and Broncos, while it’s the Colorado Avalanche and Rockies?” John asked.

We called the Colorado Rockies and Avalanche, who told us the name “Colorado” was picked to make fans all over the state feel more included.

Essentially, it was so the franchise had more regional appeal.

The Denver Broncos, on the other hand, said they chose “Denver” because at the time, no American Football League teams used state names, only cities.

The Denver Nuggets couldn’t say why they aren’t the Colorado Nuggets.

For what it’s worth, they were first known as the Denver Rockets when the team first entered the American Basketball Association in 1967.

Denver was still there when the team was renamed.

