How do fire departments figure out containment percentages?

The Pine Gulch fire was still 7% contained Wednesday evening. Infrared flights help firefighters determine how much is contained and how big the perimeter is.

Overnight, the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction rose through the ranks to become the second biggest wildfire in the state's recorded history.

It also still sits at around 7% containment as of early Wednesday evening.

Terry LeClair with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management team overseeing the Pine Gulch Fire gave some insight into how they determine the containment percentage for a given fire.

LeClair said the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is responsible for an infrared flight, usually at night, over the perimeter of the fire.

The geographic information system (GIS) department uses the heat mapping information to help determine the perimeter as well as acres contained within that perimeter.

"I wouldn't say it's unusual," LeClair said. "Even though the area considered contained is growing, the fire is growing as well."

The infrared flyovers along with topographical information and insight from locals helps firefighters come up with their firefighting strategy.

"The biggest challenge?" LeClair said. "It's the rugged terrain, steep cliffs and narrow ravines."

For recent fires, it's this combined with hot, windy and dry weather.

Heat mapping also plays a role in determining which areas should be evacuated and who should be allowed back home. Firefighters also take into account what crews see on the ground and the weather forecast.

Other fire agencies around the state are helping fight the Pine Gulch fire, including South Metro Fire Rescue.

South Metro Fire spokesperson Eric Hurst said how they determine containment percentages is different since they deal with different terrain and often smaller wildfires.

"It's pretty unscientific. usually we are using the approach of visually what does the fire look like and how much of a fire line have firefighters gotten around it," Hurst said.

As an agency that works a lot in the wildland urban interface, South Metro had some important perspective when it comes to paying attention to containment percentages.

"The Chatridge 2 fire that we had earlier this year in South Metro's district, we had roughly 60% of the fire contained," Hurst said. "That was before the rest of the 40% that wasn't contained made an aggressive run through an uphill portion of a canyon and wind pushed it right up to the backcountry neighborhood and that's were we ended up having homes threatened."

Especially in areas that have a combination of grass, trees, brush and vegetation along with homes, if there is a fast-moving fire, Hurst said it's entirely possible they won't do anything for containment right at the beginning, but work on evacuating people as quickly as possible.

According to the latest Colorado State Forest Service numbers, the agency estimates around 2.9 million people in Colorado live in the wildland urban interface, which means they could be at some kind of risk for a wildfire.

You can also take a look at the wildfire risk near you through this State Forest Service link.