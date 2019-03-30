DENVER — If we were creating a Final Four bracket of the Democratic agenda at the Colorado State Capitol, oil and gas reform might be the number one seed.

On Friday morning, the oil and gas reform bill passed through the House. Because the House amended the bill, it must go back to the Senate one more time before it goes to the desk of Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado), who supports the legislation.

There's another bill that hasn't been introduced yet. It might be more of a 5 seed - the kind that should win but might get upset at the last minute.

House Majority Leader Rep. Alec Garnett (D-Denver) is still planning on introducing a bill to legalize sports gambling in Colorado.

Last May, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a federal law limiting sports betting to a handful of states (Nevada, Oregon, Delaware and Montana) was unconstitutional.

RELATED: Verify: Could sports gambling be legalized in Colorado?

Colorado can't start offering sports gambling right away because it's illegal based on Colorado law.

"We want to generate some revenue for the state to go to some of our most needed priorities," said Garnett.

The bill he's working on will need to make to do enough that could fill a Final Four bracket.

The bill needs to:

Be introduced and passed before the end of the session

Strike the state statute that specifically makes sports gambling illegal

Give the Department of Revenue authority to issue sports gambling licenses

Contingent on a statewide vote approving a sports gambling revenue tax

"If this is something that Colorado wants, then they can vote for it through the tax, and if they don't want it, then it will all go away if the tax isn't passed," said Garnett.

The governor would first have to sign a bill passed by lawmakers before voters would have the final say.

Garnett hasn't determined what percentage tax he will ask voters to approve, and he also hasn't decided where that tax money will be dedicated. The ballot issue would need to say if the tax is for general purposes or if it is for schools or even roads.

The places that would be allowed to offer sports gambling may still be limited.

"That would most likely be through a certain number of casinos through the three gaming towns because that's the relationship that Coloradans have with gaming here in Colorado," said Garnett. "The brick-and-mortar is not the future of sports gaming. If you go to the UK, where they've had sports gaming forever, it's all online now. You rarely ever go to a physical window and get a ticket," said Garnett.

He believes if passed by the legislature and signed by the governor and approved by voters, legalized sports gambling could be active in Colorado by the next Super Bowl in February.

Since voters approved the Taxpayer Bill of Rights in 1992, which requires a vote of the people for tax increases, the only statewide taxes approved have been for "sin" taxes: cigarettes and marijuana.