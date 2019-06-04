THORNTON, Colo. — Students at Westgate Community School, a K-12 charter school in Thornton, have one counselor for 500 students.

A shortage of resources is not a problem unique to this school, but students came up with a unique solution to peer mentor each other in times of need.

“Before we had peer mentors we saw so many students that were getting to a place of crisis and needing to see the counselor and our counselor was in a state of reaction all day long," said Assistant Principal Amanda Novak.

Novak helped create the peer mentor program three years ago, and now the school has 12 students trained to help other students with their mental health.

"I've gotten questions like how can student's do this work?" she said. "Sure there's a place and a time for a trained professional, but sometimes when it's just about listening to somebody, our teenagers do that really well."

The students go through two months of training before they become a mentor. And while most of the students on the other side are younger, James Selcke, a sophomore known as JT, says fellow teenagers will seek them out unofficially because they know the mentors are good listeners.

“Personally I’ve found kids our age feel more comfortable talking to people online," he said.

The students keep conversations confidential unless the student tells them they are hurting themselves, someone is hurting them, or they are seriously thinking about those two things.

Courtney Wilcox, a senior, has had two or three teenagers tell her they have considered suicide.

"Being able to tell them you matter and your story one day is going to impact so many people and if you end it now they’re never going to get the chance to hear that," Wilcox said.

Oftentimes, the students will talk with other students who are facing the same struggles they've been through.

“I have autism and I mentor a kid who does too," said Olivia Porta, a sophomore.

"Our younger ones love JT so much," said Wilcox.

“The kids I talk to actually are going through a lot of the stuff I went through when I was their age," he said. "Stuff like bullying or getting into fights, kids have trouble with that sometimes and it's nice to have someone who can relate."

The program has gone from four mentors to 12 in three years.

Novak says there is proof it is working because fewer students are getting to a place of crisis with the counselor.

“We have to leverage our students and their abilities and empower them to make a difference in the schools that they’re in," said Novak. "This is their place, not mine, and they have the power to change this environment and create spaces.”

Reminder: If you or someone you know ever needs immediate help, Colorado Crisis Services offers support services 24 hours a day. Call 1-844-493-8255 or text "talk" to 38255.

More from Next with Kyle Clark