Indoor visitation guidelines for nursing homes ‘likely’ coming this week

As of right now, for residents who aren't terminally ill, the only visits allowed are outdoors.

DENVER — Faced with questions of whether to begin rolling back some restrictions after weeks of positive COVID-19 numbers, on Monday, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) said the state will soon be issuing guidelines for indoor visitation at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

When asked about it for a 9NEWS story one week ago, Polis pointed to successful outdoor visitation at those facilities. But families of some residents said the outdoor visits can be hard.

The limited appointments for outdoor visits book fast. Some residents struggle outside with ambient noise. Other residents may not be able to make it outside.

The state allows compassionate visits, allowing families to see their terminally ill loved ones in their final days, but as of Monday, the state had issued no guidance allowing family members to meet with their loved ones indoors otherwise.

“We recognize not everybody, particularly those who are ill, not everyone can engage in outdoor visitation,” Polis said Monday.

“So if those guidelines have not been issued and we’re happy to respond to you on that, they will be in the next few days. I’ve already reviewed them.”

A spokesman for the governor told 9NEWS the guidance is likely to be released this week.