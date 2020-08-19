x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Next

Indoor visitation guidelines for nursing homes ‘likely’ coming this week

As of right now, for residents who aren't terminally ill, the only visits allowed are outdoors.

DENVER — Faced with questions of whether to begin rolling back some restrictions after weeks of positive COVID-19 numbers, on Monday, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) said the state will soon be issuing guidelines for indoor visitation at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

When asked about it for a 9NEWS story one week ago, Polis pointed to successful outdoor visitation at those facilities. But families of some residents said the outdoor visits can be hard.

The limited appointments for outdoor visits book fast. Some residents struggle outside with ambient noise. Other residents may not be able to make it outside.

RELATED: Colorado governor pushed to create plan for indoor visits at senior homes

RELATED: Trump nursing home plan limits supply of free COVID-19 tests

The state allows compassionate visits, allowing families to see their terminally ill loved ones in their final days, but as of Monday, the state had issued no guidance allowing family members to meet with their loved ones indoors otherwise.

“We recognize not everybody, particularly those who are ill, not everyone can engage in outdoor visitation,” Polis said Monday.

RELATED: Wife takes job as dishwasher so she can see her husband with Alzheimer's

RELATED: About 2 out of every 5 COVID-19 outbreaks have happened in healthcare settings like nursing homes

“So if those guidelines have not been issued and we’re happy to respond to you on that, they will be in the next few days. I’ve already reviewed them.”

A spokesman for the governor told 9NEWS the guidance is likely to be released this week. 

SUGGESTED VIDEO: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

 