Inmates write their own obituaries in prison writing class

The class helps the incarcerated craft 'The Inside Report,' a newspaper written by Fremont Correctional Facility inmates, and distributed to all 17 Colorado prisons.

CAÑON CITY, Colo — Inside the Fremont Correctional Facility in Cañon City, a journalism professor challenged inmates to write their own life stories by crafting how they die in their own obituaries.

When John Moore lost his job during the pandemic, he began teaching a journalism class for the staff of the prison newspaper, called "The Inside Report."

He said the assignment to write their own obituaries was "part journalism" and "part creative writing exercise."

"The power that this exercise was meant to give to you, was the power of the storyteller to finish your own story and how that might go," said Moore, now a reporter at the Denver Gazette.

Their stories showcase the inmates' lives before they arrived at the prison, what led them there, and the future they hope or think they might have.

