This Colorado teenager accidentally became a best-selling author

Jake Hamilton's dad thought his comics were great. Turns out, the internet did too.

DENVER — The COVID-19 pandemic created opportunities for people to focus on their passions. For 15-year-old Coloradan Jake Hamilton, in Highlands Ranch, it meant more time doing what he loves -- drawing.

Drawing has been one of Hamilton’s hobbies since he was young. When shutdowns happened in March, the freshman in high school started sketching comics on the whiteboard hanging from his bedroom door.

“He started doodling, and the doodles were actually really funny,” his dad, Dave Hamilton, said. “It’s a tough year for everybody. What if we did something that made people smile?”

Dave Hamilton said his son agreed to let him start posting the comics to an Instagram account. It didn’t take long until the page had thousands of followers.

“The first thought that went through my head was ‘no, no, no,’” Jake Hamilton said.

It’s not in his son’s character to want to be in the spotlight, Dave Hamilton said. That didn’t stop fans from asking for the comics to be printed.

And that’s how Jake Hamilton ended up with a best-selling book.

“A lot of people have described it as dry humor. I don’t really know what dry humor is if I’m being honest, but it sounds like something I would do,” he said.

“Jake’s Door,” with 115 of his comics, became the top new release on Amazon and made it to the best-selling list. His drawings are still posted to Instagram, as well.

“I guess drawing is just a good way to express what’s going on in my mind through paper," Jake Hamilton said.