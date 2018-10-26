LITTLETON – Jordan Martinez has worked for the Jefferson County School District for the past five years as a custodian helping around the building with whatever problems come up. And even though he’s usually under deadline, he’s never too busy to be a friend.

“I love speaking to children,” said Martinez. “I’m glad they’re able to approach me and work with me because I think a lot of custodians - they don’t get that and I think the custodial position is kind of looked down upon and so I love that these students will step up to the plate and help me and see me as an equal and I love that.”

He said at age 27, the students find him easy to relate to.

“We are equals…I’m not better than them, I’m not less than them, let’s just do this together,” said Martinez.

“He’s really easy to talk to,” said eighth-grader Ruby Mendoza, “He’s super chill and we can talk to him and he’s OK with us kind of messing around.”

Martinez is now the facility manager at Summit Ridge Middle School in Littleton where he’s hustling to beat the clock every day to make the building clean and safe.

“I try to let my building be a reflection of who I am as an individual and so I want it to be really pretty and really nice,” said Martinez.

National Custodian Worker's Day was this month. It's for the appreciation of people who keep our schools and workplaces clean. The recognition has kept going all month - thanks to some viral celebrations online. And on Thursday at Martinez’s middle school, they recognized him for all his hard work.

“As custodians, you feel like you’re looked down on and for them to recognize the hard work I’ve done,” Martinez explained, “it’s really nice to feel that from my supervisors.”

He said he went to college for a year to study music - but his heart wasn't in it. Since becoming a custodian, he said he's learned a deeper appreciation for kids.

© 2018 KUSA-TV