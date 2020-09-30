Journey finds a mom and a dad in a couple who wasn't looking, but couldn't say no when their hearts were stolen

Gary and Marion Williams became parents on Tuesday to a boy born to an incarcerated mother.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Not many people look forward to their day in court, but Marion and Gary Williams aren't like most people.

"Feeling good, very excited," said Gary as he walked into courtroom 1E in Jefferson County.

Together and before they married, the two raised kids. Marion coped with the loss of her son. And they watched other kids grow up.

For a while now, their Commerce City home has been quiet.

Quiet until Journey arrived.

"I'm Journey," the 3-year-old smiled.

Journey tells people to come here by saying "mum mere."

He waves hi to everyone he sees, and is curious about the world around him.

"This is a tick from tree," he said, holding a stick and looking up.

Journey has been living with the Williamses since two days after he was born.

"We were just going about our life like we normally would looking forward to retirement and then he comes along," said Gary.

The pastor of their church is the father of Jamiylah Nelson, a formerly incarcerated woman who told her family someone she was mentoring in prison needed a home for her baby.

It took Gary a day to think about taking in a baby from the mom who was pregnant in prison.

His wife, Marion, didn't have to think at all.

"I just didn’t," she said. "I just knew I wanted him.”

For three years, they've thought of Journey as their own.

“It’s just been her and I for a long time and I don’t know," said Gary. "He just. He stole our hearts."

Most people don't become parents in their 60s. But when hearts get stolen, it's hard to give them back.

"So if you’ll raise your right hands I’ll swear you in," said Judge Ann Gail Meinster.

On Tuesday morning, the adoption became final.

“And now his name is Journey Ray Williams," said Judge Meinster.

"Yes!" Said Gary with a fist pump.

Journey's new parents say his biological mom will stay in his life. And they acknowledge their joy comes with heartbreak for others.

The future will look different from what Marion and Gary had planned.

“We’re just truly, truly happy," said Gary. "And we’ve just been waiting for this day and finally it’s here."

They gave up days of quiet for a day with their son.