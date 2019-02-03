DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colorado — A judge in the case against a man accused of hitting and killing a state trooper has dismissed the felony charge of Criminally Negligent Homicide as a sanction against the district attorney’s office, 9Wants to Know has learned.

Judge Shay Whitaker issued an order late Friday afternoon to impose sanctions against the 18th Judicial District following a second mistrial in the case.

Judge Whitaker dismissed the class 6 felony against Noe Gamez-Ruiz. Gamez-Ruiz is accused of hitting and killing Trooper Cody Donahue while driving a truck on Interstate 25 outside of Castle Rock on Nov. 25, 2016.

The second mistrial happened on Feb. 15.

In the ruling, Judge Whitaker said, “the court has now found a pattern of discovery violations” in the case.

Judge Whitaker wrote that the violation does not rise to the level of “willful conduct”, but continued, “the haphazard preparation of the witnesses, in this case, has resulted in the defendant being deprived of the ability to fully defend himself.”

The judge sanctioned the DA’s office following the first mistrial by changing the original charge from Criminally Negligent Homicide penalty from a class 5 felony to a class 6 felony. Now the charge, which was the most serious charge against him, has been completely dropped from the case.

Following this decision, Gamez-Ruiz will continue to face charges of careless driving while passing an emergency vehicle resulting in death or serious bodily harm and careless driving.

Donahue, an 11-year CSP veteran, was out of his patrol car assisting Trooper Mathew Normandin with investigating another crash that day when he was hit and instantly killed by a truck.

Normandin, a 10-year CSP veteran, was the lead investigator on the crash. According to court testimony, Donahue showed up about 10-15 minutes later, and both men parked their patrol cars completely in the right shoulder while investigating the single-car crash.

Normandin testified in court that he was inside his patrol vehicle when Donahue was struck. He said he saw it happen, and that he jumped out his car and immediately called over the radio, "Officer down, officer down!"

Normandin said he ran up to Donahue and could clearly see that he was dead and that he "stood there in shock" after it happened.

Deputy District Attorney Thomas Byrnes said in opening statements that Gamez-Ruiz had "plenty of opportunity" on the "clear and open road to move over."

"The defendant had the knowledge, training and experience to avoid killing Trooper Donahue that day," Byrnes said.

Defense Attorney Steve Burstein said the case was a "tragic accident."

"It is an accident and nothing more and nothing less," Burstein said.

Following Trooper Donahue's death, Colorado passed the "Move Over for Cody Act." The law stiffens penalties for drivers who fail to move over for emergency vehicles and cause injury accidents.

9NEWS has reached out to George Brauchler, the 18th Judicial District Attorney for comment on the decision to drop the felony charge against Gamez-Ruiz.

