Judge orders Democrat Michelle Ferrigno Warren onto ballot in US Senate primary

A judge said Michelle Ferrigno Warren could be on the Democratic primary ballot, agreeing COVID-19 stopped her from getting enough signatures.

DENVER — In a stunning move that has the potential to scramble the Democratic primary in one of this year's most competitive U.S. Senate races, a judge on Tuesday ordered Colorado's top election official to include first-time candidate Michelle Ferrigno Warren on the ballot, ruling that the novel coronavirus pandemic prevented her from collecting enough signatures on nominating petitions.

Warren's inclusion on the ballot brings to three the number of candidates asking voters for the chance to challenge U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, considered one of the most vulnerable incumbent Republican senators in the country.

The nonprofit leader and immigrant rights-activist joins former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who qualified by petition a month ago, and former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, the only candidate to emerge from Saturday's state Democratic Party assembly, which was held online because of restrictions on public gatherings.

Denver District Court Judge Christopher J. Baumann ruled that Warren "substantially complied" with state petition requirements, even though she only collected 5,383 valid signatures out of the 10,500 specified by statute.

"Preserving fair and free elections is the bedrock to our democracy, which includes under-represented candidates having access to the ballot," Warren said in a statement. "Today’s ruling ensured that we are one step closer to giving Coloradans voting choices that are not just between the establishment and a career politician.”

