Judge upholds Polis order allowing virtual petition signatures for ballot initiatives

DENVER — A Denver District Court judge on Wednesday let stand an executive order issued by Gov. Jared Polis that allow petition gatherers to collect signatures for ballot initiatives by mail or email during the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Robert L. McGahey Jr. ruled against the business group Colorado Concern and University of Denver chancellor emeritus Dan Ritchie, who argued that Polis' order violates the state constitution, which says that signatures to put measures on the ballot must be gathered in person.

"The constitutional right of citizens to petition the government should not be sacrificed in a pandemic," Polis told Colorado Politics in a statement shortly after McGahey issued a 20-page ruling declining Colorado Concern and Ritchie's motion for a temporary restraining order.

"The court ruling today is a victory for the right of Coloradans to put forth ideas to be voted upon by their fellow Coloradans, an important part of our governance system that is open to people of all political persuasions to advance good ideas," Polis said.

