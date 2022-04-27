Upgraded high school baseball field, funded partly by Rockies, still unusable

"… the field was completed, but it was completed probably a little bit faster than it needed to be."

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Kennedy High School has a new softball and baseball field that is not safe for use.

When Denver subbed in to host the All-Star Game for Atlanta last year, Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies funded improvements for the Kennedy High School fields. The funding was part of $5 million for multiple projects through the All-Star Legacy Initiative.

There was a ribbon cutting attended by Rockies owner Dick Monfort.

Nine months later, there has never been a game played on the new field.

"I've been on varsity for three years," said senior pitcher, first baseman and right fielder Hunter Coble.

And how many games has he played at home?

"Zero," said Coble.

During his first two years on the team, the field was in disrepair and unsafe to use. Now, that the field has been repaired, but still unsafe.

"You could tell right away, when you stepped on it, it was not right from what a normal field should [be]," said Coble. "It can be, kind of, dangerous if you're just running and not really paying attention."

"We have not played a game here since the dedication. We’ve had practices on the field, but not game activity," said Denver Public Schools spokesman Scott Pribble.

Pribble explained that there are drainage issues around home plate, areas where sod was laid on top of other sod and some sprinklers have been covered by sod.

"With the switch from Atlanta to Denver, it kind of, hurried things along a little bit in the process and the field was completed, but it was completed probably a little bit faster than it needed to be," said Pribble.

He said Denver Public Schools and not Major League Baseball nor the Rockies would pay for the repairs.

As of Wednesday night, the Colorado Rockies had not responded to an email sent earlier in the afternoon.

"To be fair, they were not directly involved with the work that was done here," said Pribble. "Bids that we've received so far are in the area of $130,000 to $150,000 to do both fields."

He said they hope to get the softball field done in time for the fall season. And then they would look at the possibility of insurance or the original contractor footing the bill.

"I think it's important for everybody to know that the safety of our athletes is important and that's why we haven't been playing games here," said Pribble.

Coble will play his entire career for the Kennedy Commanders without playing one home game.

They currently play games on the road or at a neutral site like All-City Stadium near South High School.