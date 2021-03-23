Word of Thanks: Support the Boulder County Crisis Fund

Kyle Clark typically highlights a new cause every Wednesday as part of our Word of Thanks micro-giving campaign. This week, we're starting early to help Boulder.

DENVER — Next with Kyle Clark typically highlights a new cause every Wednesday as part of our Word of Thanks micro-giving campaign. In light of what happened this week, we can’t think of a better time to get a head start.

Boulder is hurting as too many communities in Colorado have. As we look for ways to help this community, specifically the families who lost someone in the King Soopers shooting, we want to bring attention to Community Foundation Boulder County's crisis fund.

The foundation has an established history of helping in Boulder, whether it be with environmental concerns, veterans' causes or art programs. The list is long.

In this case, their Boulder County Crisis Fund will directly help victims' families and others who were impacted by the shooting. The fund will be around for the long haul to help the people who need it.

Community Foundation Boulder County has partnered with the City of Boulder and smaller non-profits to operate the fund to support these families and the community. Specifically, this group is working with: the City of Boulder, Rose Community Foundation, Longmont Community Foundation, Westview Church, Congregation Har Hashem, Congregation Bonai Shalom, First Congregational Church, Boulder Mennonite Church, First UMC of Lafayette, Community Church of Lyons, Islamic Center of Boulder, and the Colorado Healing Fund.

If they have an excess of donations, they will keep the money in the event it's needed for a future crisis.

As we do every week, we ask you to consider donating just $5 to this cause, and as always, Kyle will match the first 50 of those $5 donations.

If you're able to give, you can make a donation here.

You can also read more about the foundation on their website.

Thank you for the generosity you show every week.